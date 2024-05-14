Neon has pre-bought North American rights from Charades and FilmNation to Julia Ducournau’s Alpha, reuniting with the 2021 Palme d’Or-winning director of Titane.

Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim will star in Alpha, which is scheduled to begin production in autumn. Ducournau is writing the screenplay and the plot remains under wraps.

Jean des Forêts and Amelie Jacquis of Petit Film are producing with Eric and Nicolas Altmayer of Mandarin & Compagnie, with Frakas Productions co-producing.

Charades and FilmNation Entertainment are collaborating for the first time and continue sales for the rest of the world in Cannes.

Ducournau’s previous films include Raw.

Neon’s president of acquisitions and production Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal with Charades’ Carole Baraton and FilmNation Entertainment’s CEO Glen Basner on behalf of the filmmakers.

Neon holds North American rights to Sean Baker’s Anora, which receives its world premiere in Cannes Competition next week.