Neon acquires US rights to the tongue-in-cheek slasher comedy Hell Of A Summer directed by Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk.

Aggregate Films and Parts & Labor produced the Toronto International Film Festival Midnight Madness selection about a masked killer who terrorises counsellors at a summer camp.

Stranger Things mainstay Wolfhard and Bryk made their feature directing debuts on the horror comedy and star alongside Fred Hechinger.

30West fully financed and served as executive producer. Hechinger, Aggregate Films’ Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman, Drew Brennan, and Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy served as individual producers.

Jason Wald negotiated the deal for Neon with 30West and CAA Media Finance. Altitude handles international sales.