Neon has picked up worldwide rights to YouTube creator Chris Stuckmann’s Shelby Oaks ahead of its world premiere at Fantasia on July 20.

The documentary-found footage crossover stars Camille Sullivan as a woman searching for her missing sister who disappeared filming her investigative series Paranormal Paranoids. Brendan Sexton III and Sarah Durn alsoi star.

Stuckmann, Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead, and Burns produced for Paper Street Pictures after a 2022 Kickstarter campaign raised $1.39m for the film in under a month. The filmmakers said this remains the highest amount raised on the platform for a feature.

Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka serve as executive producers for Intrepid Pictures with renowned horror director Mike Flanagan, Adam F. Goldberg, Paul Holbrook, Sean E. DeMott and Tony Killough.

Neon will release the film theatrically in the US and handle international sales after vice president of acquisitions and production Jason Wald brokered the deal with Paper Street Pictures CEO Aaron B. Koontz on behalf of the filmmakers.

Fantasia runs in Montreal from July 18 to August 4.