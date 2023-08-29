Neon has launched a sales division and brought on former Sierra/Affinity sales head Kristen Figeroid to lead the charge.

As president of international sales and distribution Figeroid will handle sales on the company’s production slate and third-party projects and leads a team featuring Laurel Charnetsky as VP, international acquisitions & operations, and Dan Stadnicki as manager, international sales & distribution.

Figeroid most recently served as managing director and EVP of sales & distribution at Sierra/Affinity and was expected to make a big move as that company’s owner eOne recently sold its film and TV business to Lionsgate.

At Sierra/Affinity she worked on Atomic Blonde, Whiplash and Nightcrawler, among others.

Prior to that she was SVP of international sales & distribution at Endeavor Content and VP of international sales at The Film Department and held senior roles at Media 8 and Mainline Releasing and Lightning Entertainment.

Prior to Neon, Charnetsky was director of film acquisitions for Sierra/Affinity and she also held sales and acquisitions roles at WME Independent, Endeavor Content, and IM Global.

Stadnicki, also joins from Sierra/Affinity with previous experience at MRC and Gersh.

Neon holds North American rights Ferrari, set to get is world premiere at Venice, and will release wide theatrically on December 25.

The company’s TIFF line-up includes Canadian premieres of Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel starring Julia Garner; Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall; Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera; Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days; and Robot Dreams from Pablo Berger.

The company has several projects in various stages of development and production including: Cuckoo, the feature film debut of Hunter Schafer; The Painter And The Thief narrative remake; Asif Kapadia’s 2073; Joshua Oppenheimer’s golden-age musical The End starring Tilda Swinton; Seeking Mavis Beacon from director Jazmin Jones; and Cassandra At The Wedding.