Neon has pounced in Cannes on Stephen King adaptation The Monkey in a US pre-buy based on a promo.

Osgood Perkins directs and adapted horror maestro King’s short story about estranged twin brothers who reunite to destroy a deadly monkey toy discovered in childhood.

Theo James will play the brothers in later years and Christian Convery portrays the young twins. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood.

Production recently wrapped and Neon plans a 2025 theatrical release.

James Wan and Michael Clear are peroducing for Atomic Monster, with Dave Caplan for the film’s financier C2 Motion Picture Group, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range Select, and Chris Ferguson for Odd Fellows.

Black Bear represents international sales rights. CAA Media Finance, UTA Independent Film Group and Range Select represented the filmmakers in the US deal with Neon.