Neon has acquired North American rights to Sentimental Value, reuniting with The Worst Person In The World director Joachim Trier and Renate Reinsve. Mk2 handles international sales in Cannes.

Eskil Vogt and Trier wrote the screenplay to the family drama which Neon will release theatrically in 2025.

Maria Ekerhovd is prpducing for Mer Film, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar for Eye Eye Pictures, Lizette Jonjic and Sisse Graum for Denmark/Sweden’s Zentropa, Juliette Schrameck for Agat Films, Nathanaël Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz for MK Production, and Janine Jackowski and Jonas Dornbach for Germany’s Komplizen.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in August in Norway and France.

Neon’s president of acquisitions and production Jeff Deutchman brokered the acquisition with Ekerhovd and Ottmar on behalf of the filmmakers.