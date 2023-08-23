Netflix has commissioned Einstein And The Bomb, a feature documentary exploring Albert Einstein’s relationship with Hitler, Germany and the atom bomb.

The film will be directed by UK director Anthony Philipson in his feature debut; he has previously directed for series including Our Girl and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. BBC Studios is producing Einstein and The Bomb, with executive producers James Van Der Pool and Andrew Cohen.

Combining archive and dramatisations, the film will explore key points in the German-born physicist’s life, and how his work changed the course of history.

It comes shortly after Einstein appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer played by Tom Conti, with the film depicting the creation of the atom bomb as part of the life of Einstein’s collaborator J. Robert Oppenheimer.

In 1939, Einstein signed a letter written by fellow physicist Leo Szilard and sent to US president Franklin D. Roosevelt, warning that Germany might develop atomic bombs and suggesting the US should start its own nuclear programme. It was reported years later that he regretted signing the letter.

Netflix has also commissioned a six-part documentary series World War II: From The Frontlines, which will be narrated by 2011 Screen Star of Tomorrow John Boyega. Directed by Rob Coldstream and produced by 72 Films, the series will use rare Second World War footage including material filmed by soldiers themselves, from several sides of the conflict.

The commissions were announced at a Netflix panel at Edinburgh TV Festival.