Netflix has set release dates for its autumn releases led by an October 27 theatrical release and November 10 platform debut for David Fincher’s Venice premiere and crime tale The Killer starring Michael Fassbender.

TIFF selection and crime drama Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans will open in select theatres on October 20 one week before it arrives on the service on October 27.

Sly, Thom Zimny’s Sylvester Stallone documentary which closes TIFF, will go straight to the platform on November 3; and Wes Anderson’s short Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel will open theatrically on September 20 followed by the platform drop on September 27.

The following dates were all previously announced:

Pablo Larrain’s Telluride and Venice entry El Conde will play in select theatres on September 7 before the Augusto Pinochet dark comedy lands on the platform on September 15; and Grant Singer’s crime drama Reptile starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone opens in select theatres on September 29 and lands on Netflix on October 6.

Sundance hit and TIFF psychological thriller Fair Play directed by Chloe Dumont and starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich opens in theatres on September 29 before an October 13 drop on the platform.

True story Nyad starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster and directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chi opens theatrically on October 20 and lands on the service on November 3.

George C. Wolfe’s Telluride selection and Civil Rights drama Rustin starring Colman Domingo will be in select theatres on November 3 before it arrives on Netflix on November 17, while Todd Haynes’ drama and Cannes selection May December with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore is in select theatres on November 17 and debuts on the service on December 1.

Bradley Cooper’s Venice selection and Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro starring Cooper and Carey Mulligan opens in select theatres on November 22 and debuts on Netflix on December 20.