Netflix and Imax have struck a deal with Imax to release Greta Gerwig’s Narnia exclusively worldwide for two weeks in 2026 prior to debuting on the platform.

The film, based on C.S. Lewis’s fantasy story The Chronicles Of Narnia, is currently scheduled to open on Thanksgiving Day 2026 (November 26 of that year) and drop on Netflix over the Christmas holiday.

The partnership underscores the influence not only of Imax, which has increasingly become a go-to distribution element for event releases, but that of Gerwig.

The filmmaker would have pushed for some kind of theatrical component and holds considerable sway in Hollywood since Barbie earned $1.4bn worldwide in 2023 to became Warner Bros’ highest-grossing release of all time.

Netflix typically eschews major theatrical releases, preferring to play to its strengths and bring new films directly to its subscribers. It stages limited theatrical releases to raise awareness for awards contenders.

In 2018, Netflix announced it would develop new series and feature projects based on Lewis’s book and hired Gerwig in 2020. The seven Narnia books have sold more than 115m copies and been translated into 57 languages worldwide.

Gerwig’s directing credits include Lady Bird and Little Women.