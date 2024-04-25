Netflix has acquired The Thursday Murder Club which will star Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley.

The film is the latest to be produced under the film partnership between Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin which includes the upcoming Carry-On starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton.

Chris Columbus is set to write and direct The Thursday Murder Club based on Richard Osman’s crime novel about a group of friends in a retirement home who solve cold cases for fun but soon become entangled in a real murder. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing.

Mirren will play ex-spy Elizabeth, Kingsley will portray former psychiatrist Ibrahim, while Brosnan will play former union activist Ron.

The fourth main character, a retired nurse called Joyce, has not yet been confirmed.

Osman has said production will take place in England from “the end of June to September”.

An adaptation of the novel was first confirmed in 2020 after Amblin Partners secured rights in a competitive auction. Ol Parker was originally attached to direct.