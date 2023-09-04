Netflix has unveiled several multi-title partnerships with South African filmmakers and production houses at a MIP Africa preview in Cape Town.

It included feature film Heart Of The Hunter from South African filmmaker Mandla Dube which will play on the streamer in the first quarter of 2024.

Initially announced in 2022 and the first deal of its kind with a South African filmmaker, Dube has a three-picture deal with Netflix. He previously directed the Netflix film, Silverton Siege and has also directed several episodes of the Netflix South Africa series, JIVA!

Netflix also announced deals with:

Akin Omotoso and Ochre Media for a multiple-title book adaptation partnership.

A three picture partnership with Donovan Marsh, the first of which was the recently released Netflix film, iNumber Number: Fool’s Gold.

A multi-title parternship with Gambit Films across various genres and series and films. Gambit Films is behind Netflix South Africa series Blood & Water and Unseen starring Gail Mabalane.

A three picture partnership with writer, producer and director Jayan Moodley starting off with the next installment of the Kandasamys series of films, Kandasamys: The Baby currently in production.

A multi-title book adaptation partnership with Stained Glass Productions led by producers Gugu Zuma-Ncube and Pepsi Pokane.

A multi-title parternship with producers Mandla Ngcongwane and Mpumelelo Nhlapo of Black Brain Pictures for films and series.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of content for Middle East and Africa, said: “These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world. ”

Also previewed by Netflix at MIP Africa were features Kandasamys: The Baby which premieres in October and romantic comedy Soweto Love Story which will launch on Netflix in the first quarter of 2024.

Previewed series included young adult show Miseducation from Burnt Onion Productions and YOH’ Christmas from BBZEE Productions.

MIP Africa runs from September 4-6.