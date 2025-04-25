Netflix’s series 3 Body Problem is gearing up to start shooting seasons two and three back-to-back in Hungary, relocating from the UK where it predominantly filmed season one on location and at Shepperton Studios.

Season one also filmed in locations including New York, Massachusetts, and Florida, as well as in Spain and Panama.

Filming on the Hungarian shoot is set to start on July 8, 2025 and wrap on August 2, 2027, according to filings on the Hungarian National Film Office website. The Hungarian production partner is Pioneer, which has credits including Walden Media’s Billion Dollar Spy starring Russell Crowe, and Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie.

3 Body Problem follows a group of scientists who join forces with a detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history. It will conclude with season three.

Season one qualified for the UK’s film tax relief, a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5%, and received $56.1m (£46.3m) from the UK government, according to the production’s tax filings.

Hungary’s filming incentive is competitive at 30% on eligible spend of which up to 25% can be non-Hungarian. The production’s further international locations are not yet known.

The budget for seasons two and three is $267m (92bn Hungarian FT) with $80m (28bn Hungarian FT) in indirect subsidy, according to the Hungarian National Film Office filings.

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo are co-creators, executive producers, and writers of the series. Additional executive producers are Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street. Qi Lin, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Jilong Zhao, CEO of the rights-holder,The Three-Body Universe, are executive producers, along with Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma.

Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are executive producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are executive producers for Primitive Streak.

3 Body Problem season one starred Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, John Bradley as Jack Rooney, Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie, Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana Haas, Alex Sharp as Will Downing, Sea Shimooka as Sophon, Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie, Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma, Benedict Wong as Da Shi and Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans.

This story also appears on Screen’s sister site Screen Global Production.