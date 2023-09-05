The world premiere of Netflix’s apocalyptic thriller Leave The World Behind from Sam Esmail starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke will open the 37th AFI FEST on October 25.

The Mr. Robot creator adapted and directed the apocalyptic thriller based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. It also stars Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon.

Leave The World Behind follows a married couple (Roberts, Hawke) who receive a visit at their luxurious weekend rental from a man and his daughter (Ali, Myha’la) who inform them of a cyberattack and seek refuge in the house, claiming it is theirs.

As the two families reckon with a looming disaster they must come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

Esmail Corp, Red Om Films and Higher Ground Productions produced Leave The World Behind for Netflix Studios.

AFI FEST runs from October 25-29 at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.