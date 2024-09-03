South African features including the next title in the Happiness franchise and four-part anthology, Umjolo, will start streaming on Netflix later this year, revealed Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s vice president of content for the Middle East and Africa, at MIP Africa.

Happiness Is is the third in a franchise of romantic comedies about a group of friends, following Happiness Is A 4 Letter Word and Happiness Ever After. The first two films were both directed by Thabang Moleya, however Netflix declined to comment on who is directing the third film.

It is produced by Lesedi Siswana through Blingola Media, with Bongiwe Selane serving as creative and executive producer.

Umjolo is produced by Stained Glass TV. The four-part anthology of films will launch every month from November until February. The first film, Umjolo: The Gone Girl, tells the story of a young woman who is on top of the world when she gets engaged to her perfect boyfriend, until a doctor’s appointment changes everything. It is the feature directorial debut of Fikile ‘Mr Fiks’ Mogodi.

Rethabile Ramaphakela directs Disaster Holiday from Burnt Onion Productions, the creators of Netflix titles How To Ruin Christmas, How To Ruin Love, Lobola Man and Seriously Single. It tells the story of a career-driven workaholic, who sets out to prove he is a perfect father and husband by taking his dysfunctional family on an impromptu holiday.