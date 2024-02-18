New Europe Film Sales has sold US rights to Ulaa Salim’s sci-fi romance Eternal to Dark Star Pictures and has boarded Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s next feature Hot Spot.

Eternal recently world premiered in the Big Screen Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Dark Star is planning a theatrical release in the US.

The film centres on an obsessive, young climate change scientist who leaves behind his girlfriend to participate in a multi-year research mission exploring a fissure on the ocean floor that threatens the world. Years later, during his mission, he experiences a vision of what his life could have been like if he made a different choice and his new obsession becomes to get his old life and love back

Eternal is Salim’s second feature after Sons Of Denmark (2019) and stars Simon Sears (Shadow And Bone, Shorta) opposite Nanna Øland Fabricius, better known as the Danish pop star Oh Land.

Eternal will start its theatrical rollout in Denmark in April via Nordisk Film.

Hot Spot pick up

Meanwhile, New Europe is starting pre-sales at the EFM on Hot Spot, the new feature by Agnieszka Smoczyńska.

Smoczyńska has previously directed The Lure, winner of the Jury Award for Unique Vision & Design at the Sundance International Film Festival, and Silent Twins, which played in Cannes Un Certain Regard 2022 and was released by Focus Features.

Hot Spot is set in the dystopian future, when the world is ruled by a global AI system, which keeps everybody in check. When a detective is summoned to investigate a ritual murder that occurred at a refugee camp he encounters a woman who is a witch that has the ability to hack the ruling system of control. But the more he gets involved in this relationship, the more he endangers his loved ones.

Hot Spot will be produced by the Warsaw-based Madants with whom New Europe previously collaborated on Lamb, released by A24, and Blanquita among others.

Other producers include Faliro House, Neda Films and Petit Films, while Revolver is co-producing. Shooting is set for September 2024 with delivery in 2025.

For the movie, Smoczyńska is teaming up with screenwriter and long-time collaborator Robert Bolesto (The Lure).

At EFM, New Europe is also repping A Prayer for The Dying by Dara van Dusen, starring Callum Turner, and Schirkoa by Ishan Shukla.