Detectives in New Mexico have obtained a search warrant as they probe the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa under circumstances “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation”.

Law enforcement submitted the affidavit requesting the warrant after Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Arakawa, 63, and a dog were found dead in separate rooms by a maintenance worker at their home on Old Sunset Trail, Santa Fe, on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, the body of a man was found in a mud room, where people remove muddy or wet outerwear, in the couple’s property in Santa Fe. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, brown slippers, and there was a walking stick nearby. The officer said it appeared Hackman may have experienced a sudden fall.

Officers found the body of a woman in a bathroom wearing dark gray sweatpants and a light sweatshirt. There was a space heater near Arakawa’s head which the attending officer said could have fallen in the event the woman abruptly fell to the ground. There was also an orange prescription bottle on the countertop near the that appeared to be open, with pills scattered on the countertop.

Both bodies showed signs of decomposition, and bloating.

The body of a German Shepard dog was found 10-15 feet from the woman’s body in a bathroom closet. Two healthy dogs were on the property when officers arrived.

Attending officers said they found no obvious sign of blunt force trauma or a gas leak. The search warrant was granted immediately, enabling officers to collect items of interest from the property.