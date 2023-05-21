Upcoming projects from Golden Bear-winning producer Celine Loiseau and Charlotte de la Gournerie of Oscar-nominated Flee are among six titles selected for the Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine workshop programme.

The third edition of the lab, organised by France’s Tatino Films, will host four projects at script stage and two in the editing stage, offering support through the development phase, as well as during the post-production and promotion of their features.

Projects include documentary La Détention by Guillaume Massart, produced by Loiseau of France’s TS Production, who produced this year’s Berlin Golden Bear winner On the Adamant by Nicolas Philibert.

Also selected is animation Betty’s Dream by Liam Engels, produced by Gournerie of French-Danish animation studio Sun Creature, whose credits include Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s three-time Oscar nominated Flee.

Renowned filmmaker Jean Charles Hue, whose Eat Your Bones played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2014, has his latest film Sang Craché Des Lèvres Belles in the First Cut Lab. It is being edited by Matthieu Laclau, editor of Jia Zhangke’s films and Cannes’ 2023 titles Only the River Flows and A Song Sung Blue, playing in Un Certain Regard and Directors’ Fortnight respectively.

Emerging talents in the Development Lab include Oliver Rudolf, whose short film Fonica M-120 competed in Cannes’ Cinefondation in 2021, and Eva Pervolovici, whose debut feature Marussia premiered in Berlinale Generation.

There will be two five-day residential workshops for the projects at script stage, the first of which will take place from June 21-25 in La Maison Forte in Monbalen, and the second scheduled for October 4-8 at Villa Valmont in Gironde.

The lab will culminate in an industry day in Poitiers on December 8, where participants will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to sales agents and distributors.

The four titles in the Development Lab will receive support in writing, co-production consultations, and guidance in festival and market access strategies. Two projects in the editing stage will participate in the First Cut Lab, where they will receive feedback from industry professionals, guided by an editing tutor.

This year’s tutors include Philippe Barrière, a screenwriter and script consultant whose credits include Toronto 2019 title Made In Bangladesh; Matthieu Taponier, editor of 2015’s Son Of Saul and The Settlers, which plays in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes; Alexis Hofmann, head of acquisitions at French distributor Bac Films; and Myriam Sassine, producer of Venice 2021 title Costa Brava, Lebanon.

The Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine team, led by director Matthieu Darras and co-directed by Sassine, said the chosen projects showcase the talent and creativity of both established and emerging filmmakers associated with the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, as well as region-based producers.

Full Circle Lab Philippines, the Southeast Asian version of the programme, revealed the line-up for its fifth edition in March.

3rd Full Circle Lab Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Development Lab

Océane

Dir. Eva Pervolovici

Pro. So Clé (Clémentine Mourão-Ferreira, France), Libra Films (Romania)

My Mother, the Monster

Dir. Oliver Rudolf

Pro. Kino Alfa (Genovéva Petrovits, Hungary), Vrai Vrai Films (Florent Coulon, France)

Betty’s Dream (animation)

Dir. Liam Engels

Pro. Sun Creature (Charlotte de la Gournerie, France/Denmark)

La Détention (documentary)

Dir. Guillaume Massart

Pro. TS Productions (Céline Loiseau, France)

First Cut Lab

Sang Craché Des Lèvres Belles

Dir. Jean-Charles Hue

Pro. The Dark (Cédric Walter, France)

The Watchman (documentary)

Dirs. Lou du Pontavice, Victoire Bonin

Pro. Hutong Productions (Lucie Rego, France), Centre Vidéo de Bruxelles (Belgium)