Pablo Larraín’s Venice selection Maria starring Angelina Jolie and TIFF world premiere Elton John: Never Too Late featuring an appearance by John and co-directors R.J. Cutler and David Furnish will receive their US premieres in New York Film Festival’s (NYFF) Spotlight programme.

The section showcases what NYFF programmers regard as the fall season’s most notable films and includes the North American premiere of Alex Ross Perry’s indie rock band documentary and Venice world premiere Pavements, and TWST/Things We Said Today, Andrei Ujică’s archival film about the Beatles’ sold-out 1965 Shea Stadium concert that also gets its world premiere on the Lido.

Leos Carax’s Cannes short It’s Not Me (Ce’st Pas Moi) will receive its North American premiere followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.

Guy Maddin’s Cannes selection Rumours and Walter Salles’s Venice pick I’m Still Here get their US premieres, as are the late Jean-Luc Godard’s Cannes shorts Scénarios and Exposé du Film Annonce du Film “Scénario”.

Jacques Audiard’s Cannes jury prize winner Emilia Perez and Jesse Eisenberg’s Sundance hit A Real Pain also screen in Spotlight, which as previously announced features the Spotlight Gala Queer from Luca Guadagnino starring Daniel Craig.

The 62nd edition of NYFF runs September 27–October 14.