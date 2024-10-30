Newen Connect will head to AFM with four fresh French features: trans-continental comedy Off To India, romance Match Made In Heaven, sisterhood comedy drama Better Days and family adventure Marius & the Treasure Hunters.

Newen Connect is the TF1-owned film and TV distribution arm of French media group Newen Studios. The new films continue the outfit’s push into more commercial, comedy-driven, local-language fare produced by TF1 Group production companies and third-party producers.

Ali and Redouane Bougheraba’s Off To India (Delocalisés) stars the latter co-director as a mattress factory worker relocated to India who convinces his French girlfriend to join him for what turns into a series of misadventures. It is produced by Quad with TF1 Studio, Studiocanal and TF1 FP co-producing. Studiocanal will release the film in France in March 2025.

Romantic comedy Match Made In Heaven (Deux Anges) follows a couple whose attraction sparks a celestial crisis as two mismatched angels are tasked with putting a stop to their amorous connection. Vladimir Rodionov directs the film starring Shirine Boutella, Julien Pestel, Elodie Fontan and Romain Lancry. It is produced by Les Improductibles Films and Marvelous Productions. Universal Pictures will release the film in France in late 2025.

Elsa Bennett’s and Hippolyte Dard’s Better Days (Des Jours Meilleurs) stars Valérie Bonneton, Michèle Laroque and Sabrina Ouazani as a group of women in rehab for alcohol addictions who lean on each other to adapt to life without booze and prepare for a racing rally in Morocco. Clovis Cornillac also stars. It is produced by Vanessa Djian’s Daï Daï Films and set for March 2025 release via Wild Bunch Distribution.

Rounding out the slate is family adventure Marius & The Treasure Hunters (Marius et les Gardiens de la Cité Phocénne) about kids in Marseille who find a mysterious box leading to a hidden treasure. It is directed by Tony T. Datis and produced by Team Nowhere Films with TF1 Studio, Apollo Films and TF1 FP on board as co-producers. All of the new titles are currently in post-production.

Alice Damiani, SVP, international film sales at Newen Connect, says the films “promise to make audiences think as well as laugh.”