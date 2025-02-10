Newen Connect has added a trio of French comedies Cycle Of Time, No Signal! and The Family Road to its EFM slate.

Vinciane Millereau’s Cycle Of Time stars Elsa Zylberstein, Didier Bourdon, Aurore Clément and Dider Flamand and is about a 1950s French family catapulted into 2025 due to a freak accident with their washing machine, forcing them to face a new world dominated by technology and adapt to a completely new reality.

Olivier Kahn produces for UGC which is releasing the film in France in October 2025.

Edouard Pluvieux’s No Signal! is about two young step siblings spending the weekend with their parents in a lodge in a remote forest who accidentally film two bumbling criminals in the middle of a robbery. It stars Gerard Jugnot, Maxime Gasteuil, Manon Azem, Julien Pestel, Zabou Breitman and Bernard Farcy and is produced by France’s Nolita with Las Palmeras.

Pathé Distribution and TF1 Studio will release the film in France on August 6, 2025.

Nabil Aitakkaouali and Olivier Dacourt’s The Family Road follows a stressed out architect who reluctantly agrees to drive his mother to Morocco for a family wedding in a small car packed with his wife, two teenagers and too much luggage for a bumpy ride filled with road trip mishaps, family clashes and resurfaced memories.

Dacourt produces for Gad production. UGC will release in France in June.

Rounding out Newen’s slate is Lucas Belvaux’s psychological thriller Haunted Minds starring Niels Schneider as a skilled army veteran who agrees to act as the prey for a wealthy woman’s twisted manhunt as he reconnects with his estranged wife and children.

It is produced by Artémis Productions alongside Bizibi and UGC Images, and UGC will release the film in France in late 2025.

Newen Connect will also be at EFM with new footage of Pascal Elbé’s WWII comedy drama Lucky Star starring Benoit Poelvoorde, Vladimir Rodionov’s Match Made In Heaven, Johann Dionnet’s Rodrigue In Love, Santiago Requejo’s All In Favour, and Noémie Saglio’s adventure comedy Natacha produced by Daï Daï Films and TF1 Studio.

It will also have market screenings for Elsa Bennett and Hippolyte Dard’s Better Days, and Ali and Redouane Bougheraba’s comedy Off To India.

Newen Connect is the TF1-owned film and TV distribution arm of French media group Newen Studios.