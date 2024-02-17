Gilles Bourdos’ Cross Away, starring Vincent Lindon, a French remake of Steven Knight’s 2013 film Locke that starred Tom Hardy, is being launched at the EFM by Newen Connect.

Lindon plays the head of a construction company who takes a series of telephone calls in his car during one long night. The voices of his wife, his mistress, his boss and his co-worker and will be played by Micha Lescot, Pascale Arbillot, Gregory Gadebois, Brigitte Catillon and Cédric Kahn. Curiosa Films is producing.

Also in post for Newen is Marie-Hélène Roux’s second feature Mending Lives about real-life Congolese doctors Denis Mukwege, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, and Guy-Bernard Cadière, played by Isaach De Bankolé and Vincent Macaigne.

The drama follows two surgeons from different backgrounds who join forces to treat female survivors of sexual violence. It is being produced by Paris-based Petites Poupées Production.

Both films are in post and are being released in France by UGC Distribution.

Newen Connect is also screening Piero Messina’s Berlin Competition sci-fi feature Another End for the first time at EFM. The film stars Gael Garcia Bernal alongside Renate Reinsve and Bérénice Béjo in a near future-set love story that uses technology to ease the pain of separation by putting a dead person’s consciousness back into a living body to ease grief.

Rounding out the company’s EFM line-up are French ensemble comedies Family Therapy about an anxious man at odds with his therapist and future father-in law starring Christian Clavier and Baptiste Lecaplain, and Lucien Jean-Baptiste’s starry Start Me Up about a grandfather who launches a childcare business.

Newen Connect is the TF1-owned film and TV distribution arm of French media group Newen Studios.