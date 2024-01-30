Nia Long has been cast as the matriarch in Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic which has begun production.

Long, whose credits inclde The Best Man franchise, The Banker, TV series Empire, and Boyz N The Hood, among others, will play Katherine Jackson opposite Colman Domingo as patriarch Joe Jackson and the late Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role.

Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer franchise, Training Day) directs from a script by John Logan (Hugo, Skyfall, The Aviator). King (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Departed) and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain, serve as producers.

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have scheduled an April 18 2025 day-and-date global release.

Lionsgate will release Michael in North America and oversee the release in Japan, with Universal distributing in the balance of international territories.

“Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honuoring Katherine and the love she had for her son,” said King.

Fuqua hailed Long’s “iconic performances throughout her career” and said Katherine Jackson was “the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family”.

Long added, “Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure.”