Nickel Boys was named best picture in the 59th National Society Of Film Critics vote on Saturday, while Payal Kapadia earned the best director award for her Indian drama All We Imagine As Light.
In the acting categories Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Hard Truths and Colman Domingo from Sing Sing took lead acting honours, with Michele Austin from Hard Truths and Kieran Culkin from A Real Pain earning supporting actor recognition. A Real Pain struck a second time as Jesse Eisenberg took the screenplay prize.
Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was named Best Film Not In The English Language and No Other Land took the Best Nonfiction Film award, as well as the Special Citation For A Film Awaiting US Distribution.
The Society comprises more than 60 American film critics and the group voted at in-person gatherings in Los Angeles and New York, and also participated virtually from around the country.
Justin Chang was re-elected chair and Joshua Rothkopf was elected vice-chair for 2025.
Full 59th National Society Of Film Critics winners:
Best Picture
Nickel Boys (47 points)
Runners-up: All We Imagine As Light, and Anora (34 points)
Best Director
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light (49 points)
Runners-up: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys (42 points)
Sean Baker, Anora (33 points)
Best Actress
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths (79 points)
Runners-up: Mikey Madison, Anora (35 points)
Ilinca Manolache, Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (32 points)
Best Supporting Actress
Michele Austin, Hard Truths (55 points)
Runners-up: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (39 points)
Best Actor
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (60 points)
Runners-up: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (51 points)
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave (45 points)
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (52 points)
Runners-up: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (50 points)
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown, and Adam Pearson, A Different Man (41 points)
Best Screenplay
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (47 points)
Runners-up: Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (46 points)
Sean Baker, Anora (45 points)
Best Film Not In The English Language
All We Imagine As Light (49 points)
Runners-up: Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (41 points)
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (28 points)
Best Nonfiction Film
No Other Land (70 points)
Runners-up: Dahomey (51 points)
Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat (24 points)
Best Cinematography
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys (80 points)
Runners-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (38 points)
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (21 points)
Best Experimental Film
The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire
Special Citation For A Film Awaiting US Distribution
No Other Land
Film Heritage Awards
Scott Eyman, “for his outstanding books on film artists and epochal shifts in moviemaking, most recently with Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, And Politics Collided, a revelatory study of the nexus of American politics and American pop culture”.
IndieCollect, “which, since its founding in 2010 by Sandra Schulberg, has met the challenge of preserving independent films with a rare sense of artistic responsibility”.
To Save and Project: The MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation, “for more than two decades of superb restorations and diverse programming from all over the world, in collaboration with archives, foundations, studios and other organisations”.
