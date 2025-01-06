Nickel Boys was named best picture in the 59th National Society Of Film Critics vote on Saturday, while Payal Kapadia earned the best director award for her Indian drama All We Imagine As Light.

In the acting categories Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Hard Truths and Colman Domingo from Sing Sing took lead acting honours, with Michele Austin from Hard Truths and Kieran Culkin from A Real Pain earning supporting actor recognition. A Real Pain struck a second time as Jesse Eisenberg took the screenplay prize.

Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was named Best Film Not In The English Language and No Other Land took the Best Nonfiction Film award, as well as the Special Citation For A Film Awaiting US Distribution.

The Society comprises more than 60 American film critics and the group voted at in-person gatherings in Los Angeles and New York, and also participated virtually from around the country.

Justin Chang was re-elected chair and Joshua Rothkopf was elected vice-chair for 2025.

Full 59th National Society Of Film Critics winners:

Best Picture

Nickel Boys (47 points)

Runners-up: All We Imagine As Light, and Anora (34 points)

Best Director

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light (49 points)

Runners-up: RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys (42 points)

Sean Baker, Anora (33 points)

Best Actress

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths (79 points)

Runners-up: Mikey Madison, Anora (35 points)

Ilinca Manolache, Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (32 points)

Best Supporting Actress

Michele Austin, Hard Truths (55 points)

Runners-up: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Natasha Lyonne, His Three Daughters (39 points)

Best Actor

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing (60 points)

Runners-up: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (51 points)

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave (45 points)

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (52 points)

Runners-up: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist (50 points)

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown, and Adam Pearson, A Different Man (41 points)

Best Screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain (47 points)

Runners-up: Radu Jude, Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (46 points)

Sean Baker, Anora (45 points)

Best Film Not In The English Language

All We Imagine As Light (49 points)

Runners-up: Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World (41 points)

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (28 points)

Best Nonfiction Film

No Other Land (70 points)

Runners-up: Dahomey (51 points)

Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat (24 points)

Best Cinematography

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys (80 points)

Runners-up: Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (38 points)

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (21 points)

Best Experimental Film

The Ballad Of Suzanne Césaire

Special Citation For A Film Awaiting US Distribution

No Other Land

Film Heritage Awards

Scott Eyman, “for his outstanding books on film artists and epochal shifts in moviemaking, most recently with Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex, And Politics Collided, a revelatory study of the nexus of American politics and American pop culture”.

IndieCollect, “which, since its founding in 2010 by Sandra Schulberg, has met the challenge of preserving independent films with a rare sense of artistic responsibility”.

To Save and Project: The MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation, “for more than two decades of superb restorations and diverse programming from all over the world, in collaboration with archives, foundations, studios and other organisations”.