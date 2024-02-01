The second series of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, has accessed the maximum amounts possible in production funding from incentive schemes in Germany and Austria. Production is now underway in Bavaria and Austria as well as in sound stages at Penzing Studios west of Munich this year.

Nine Perfect Strangers was awarded €10m by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF), almost a quarter of the total of €44.8m funds paid out by the Berlin-based fund in 2023.

The production has also received the maximum amount of €7.5m from Austria’s FISA+ scheme, designed to attract international productions to the country.

The second season is set up as a US-German-Austrian collaboration, produced by the US’ Fifth Season with Germany’s Supernix and Austria’s Supernix Austria.

The first series of Nine Perfect Strangers was set and shot in Australia. Now the narrative moves with Kidman’s mysterious guru and nine new perfect strangers to a wellness resort in the Swiss Alps. Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, and Christine Baranski co-star with Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander.

Locations heat up

The second largest sum awarded by GMPF last year was €5.1m for the Apple TV+ dark comedy series Captive, produced by UFA Fiction. The other series to benefit from the incentive include two German-language productions: Zeitsprung Pictures’ second season of Kleo for Netflix and X Filme Creative Pool’s Paramount + four-part series Zeit Verbrechen which will have its world premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama section this month.

Other series productions benefitting from this FISA+ in its first year of operations have included HBO Max’s The Regime, directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs and starring Kate Winslet, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant, and Disney+’s historical drama series Shardlake, directed by the UK’s Justin Chadwick.