NonStop Entertainment has acquired Scandinavian distribution rights to four titles including Julia Ducournau’s upcoming feature Alpha.

Alpha is French director Ducournau’s third feature, after 2016’s Raw, and 2021’s Palme d’Or-winning TItane. Acquired from Charades and FilmNation, Alpha is currently in production, starring Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim.

The plot of the film remains under wraps; Neon is releasing in the US. NonStop holds rights for Scandinavia and Iceland.

The distributor has also bought Tyler Taormina’s Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point, fresh from its world premiere in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight last month. Michael Cera and Elsie Fisher star in a seasonal story of a family gathering for what could be their final holiday in their ancestral home. Magnify is selling the film, with NonStop taking Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltics rights.

From The Playmaker Munich, NonStop has taken Natja Brunckhorst’s Two To One starring Anatomy Of A Fall’s Sandra Huller. Based on true events, the comedy follows a family who finds millions of East German Marks in the DDR currency turmoil of 1990. NonStop has Scandinavia and Iceland rights; the film will debut in Germany next month.

Finally, the distributor has bought Michiel Blanchart’s feature debut Night Call, a thriller about a locksmith who gets dragged into the life of a mob boss. Gaumont is selling the film, which is currently in post-production and includes Romain Duris among its cast. NonStop has rights for Scandinavia and Iceland.

The quartet join a recent NonStop slate that includes Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, winner of best screenplay in Cannes Competition last month; rock documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin; and further Cannes titles Bird, The Girl With The Needle and Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.

“This is one bravura year of Cannes pickups for us,” said Jakob Abrahamsson, CEO of NonStop Entertainment “Sometimes people wonder if the art of cinema has perished; I would contest that The Substance, Bird and Alpha prove them all wrong. Cinema is very much thriving!”