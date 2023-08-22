The Nordic Council Film Prize is including a Greenlandic nominee for the first time, with six titles in the running for the prize, worth $45,000 (EUR 41,000).

The full list of nominees this year are:

The Edge Of The Shadow (Greenland) Directed and written by Malik Kleist and produced by Nina Paninnguaq for PaniNoir and Imalik Film.

Empire (Den) Directed by Frederikke Aspöck, written by Anna Neye and Frederikke Aspöck and produced by Pernille Munk Skydsgaard, Nina Leidersdorff and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen for Meta Film

Bubble (Fin) Directed by Aleksi Salmenperä , written by Reeta Ruotsalainen and Aleksi Salmenperä, produced by Minna Haapkylä for Rabbit Film

Driving Mum (Ice) Directed and written by Hilmar Oddsson, produced by Hlín Jóhannesdóttir for Ursus Parvus

War Sailor (Nor) Directed and written by Gunnar Vikene, produced by Maria Ekerhovd for Mer Film

Opponent (Swe) Directed and written by Milad Alami, produced by Annika Rogell for Tangy

The winner of the lucrative award, split between director, screenwriter and producer – will be unveiled on Oct 31 in Oslo.

One candidate is submitted per country after shortlisting from a national jury; the overall winner is chosen by a Nordic jury comprised of the head of each national jury.

The Nordic Council Film Prize, established in 2002 and awarding unique cinematic visions rooted in Nordic culture, has previously been awarded to filmmakers including Aki Kaurismaki, Roy Andersson, Pernilla August, Selma Vilhunen, Thomas Vinterberg, Joachim Trier and Ruben Ostlund. The 2022 winner was Lamb from Iceland.

The nominees were unveiled today at the Norwegian Film Festival in Haugesund.