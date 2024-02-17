Icelandic composer Edvard Eglisson has won the Harpa Nordic Film Composers Award 2024 for his score to Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.

The award was presented at Berlin’s Felleshuset as part of the annual Nordic Film Music Days event on Saturday, February 17.

The jury praised Eglisson’s work on Anna Hints’ Estonian film as “special, not only because it is the result of a coopera=ve process between the composer and the director, but also because it is mel=ng together human voices, rhythmic, yet fleshy sounds. Giving an earthy, earnest and poetic smoke to the film.”

The other nominees were Jonas Struck for Lea Glob’s Danish film Apolonia, Apolonia; Pessi Levanto for Karoline Lyngbye’s Finnish title Superposition; Ola Fluttom for Ole Glaever’s Norwegian feature Let The River Flow; and Irya Gmeyner and Martin Hederos for Anders Hazelius and Sanna Lenken’s Swedish film Thin Blue Line.

Previous winners of the award include David Thor Jonsson for Woman At War in 2019; and Atli Orvarsson for Rams in 2016.

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood debuted at Sundance 2023, where Hints won the world cinema – documentary directing prize. It went on to become Estonia’s international Oscar entry.

Eglisson has previously written scores for films including Tinna Hrafnsdottir’s 2021 Toronto title Quake.