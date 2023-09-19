Hisham Zaman’s A Happy Day, Ole Giæver’s Let The River Flow and Margreth Olin’s Songs Of Earth have been shortlisted to be the Norwegian entry for best international feature at the 96th Academy Awards.

A Happy Day centres around three teenagers longing to escape the refugee camp where they live in north Norway. It had its world premiere in Toronto’s Centrepiece strand and is produced by Zaman’s Snowfall Cinema in co-production with Zentropa Denmark and Rein Film. REinvent is handling international sales on the title.

Giæver’s latest feature follows a Sámi woman who gets caught up in an environmental protest while desperately trying to hide her identity to avoid racism. The drama picked up audience awards at both Tromsø and Göteborg and won best film and director at the Norwegian Academy Awards. Let The River Flow is produced by Norway’s Mer Film with Finland’s Oy Bufo Ab while Beta Cinema handles international sales.

Having previously been Norway’s Oscar entry in 2010 with her drama Angel, Olin’s new documentary follows her father through the scenic valley Oldedalen in Nordfjord where he grew up and explores humanity’s relationship with nature. Songs Of Earth premiered at CPH:DOX and is produced by Speranza Film AS with Cinephil handling international sales.

The committee in charge of selecting the entry, headed by Norwegian Film Institute’s CEO Kjersti Mo, will announce their decision on September 22.

Norway was last nominated in 2021 for Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World and had scooped up five other nods prior.