The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has launched a trial partnership between Odeon and Amazon’s Prime Video in association with UK distributors.

Between October 1 and November 7, customers who purchase an Odeon cinema ticket to the six selected films will also receive a 40% discount on a range of purchasable films available on Prime Video.

The six selected features are Warner Bros’ Joker: Folie A Deux; Salem’s Lot; Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance; Paramount’s Smile 2; Transformers One; and Universal’s The Wild Robot.

The success of the trial partnership, titled ‘Go Big AND Go Home’ will lay the groundwork for more collaborations between theatrical and streaming companies, according to BASE.

“BASE insights clearly demonstrate that audiences love entertainment on all screens and formats, and that a big Box Office performance has a hugely positive impact on revenue growth across a film’s lifecycle,” said BASE CEO Liz Bales.

“It is our hope that this promotion will deliver positive results for all our partners in entertainment, driving increased frequency for attendance in lapsed and light cinemagoers, and a great value proposition for Home Entertainment transactors as well.”