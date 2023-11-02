Australian sales outfit Odin’s Eye Animation has acquired worldwide rights, excluding Latin America and the US, to Mexican feature Little Eggs: A Frozen Rescue (Huevitos Congelados) from Televisa Univision.

Rodolpho and Gabriel Riva Palacio co-direct the latest instalment in the Huevos franchise from Mexico’s HuevsCartoon. The film is an irreverent family road trip to Antarctica, involving a polar bear cub, orcas, pirates a sea lion and surfing penguins.

“In the end, we can all relate with a story of a lost kid reuniting with his family,” said Rodolfo Riva Palacio. “As filmmakers, we want to focus on what brings us together, rather than what drives us apart.”

Huevitos Congelados was acquired by premiere platform Vix+ and released in August 2022 in Mexico.

“Offers are already in for multiple territories with interest strong globally,” said Odin’s Eye’s CEO and founder Michael Favelle.