Australia’s Odin’s Eye Entertainment has acquired international sales rights, excluding the US, UK and Benelux, for First World War drama The Last Front, starring Iain Glen and directed by Julien Hayet-Kerknawi.

Set in a Belgian village at the onset of the war, it is about a father forced to protect his family and lead his village to safety amidst the conflict.

The film opened in the US and Belgium in August and in the UK on November 1 through Enigma Releasing, which was launched earlier this year by Hayet-Kerknawi.

It is produced by Virginie Hayet and stars Glen alongside Sasha Luss (Anna), Joe Anderson (Across The Universe), and David Calder (The Lost City Of Z).

Michael Favelle, CEO of Odin’s Eye Entertainment, said: “The Last Front captures the timeless themes of resilience and sacrifice, set against the profound tragedy of war. We’re confident that audiences and distributors will be moved by this story of bravery, family bonds, and hope in the face of darkness.”