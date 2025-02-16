The latest feature from former political prisoner Oleg Sentsov, one of Ukraine’s most prominent directors, is among eight projects to receive production funding totally near $1m from the European Solidarity Fund for Ukrainian films.

This is the first time the fund, launched at the 2023 Berlinale by EFAD, the European national film agency organisation, has directly supported production. Projects must have co-producer from an EFAD country.

The fiction and documentary films are: Sentsov’s Kai. produced by AT Films and Germany’s Ma.ja.de €150,000); Tetiana Khodakivska’s Blue Sweater With A Yellow Hole, produced by Pronto Film with France’s Girelle Production (€90,000); Novruz Hikmet’s Hardsub. produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema with Germany’s Plotlessfilm (€150,000); Palingenesion, produced and director by the Tabor filmmaking co-operative of Alina Gorlova, Yelizaveta Smith, Maksym Nakonechnyi and Simon Mozgovy, with France’s Les Valseurs Bordeaux (€40,000); and Antonio Lukich’s Screaming Girl, produced by Fore Films with Ireland’s Feline Films (€150,000).

The three animated features are: Polina Kelm’s The Elf’s Star, produced by Magika Films with Restart as the Croatian co-producer (€40,000); Red Zone, the animated feature from author, filmmaker and poet Iryna Tsilyk, produced by Darya Bassel’s Moon Man and Luxembourg’s BAHN ( €150,000): and Roman Liubyi’s Unholy Power, a live action puppet animated movie to be made by Babylon 13 Production with Germany’s Benedetta Films and France’s Hutong Productions ( €130,000).