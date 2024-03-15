Actor Omar Sy has teamed with Lupin and Fast X director Louis Leterrier and former Pulse Films CEO Thomas Benski to launch Carrousel Studios.

Carrousel Studios is billed as an artists-first European independent studio and media company with a focus on producing commercial films and high-end TV series for global audiences. Carrousel will lean into genres such as elevated action, thrillers, sci-fi, fantasy and comedy.

A statement announcing the launch of Carrousel said the founding trio “plan to modernise the process of developing, financing and producing films and series, and take advantage of myriad tax credits, subsidies, cost of production, incredible talent (in front and behind the camera) as well as other European incentives.”

CAA Media Finance has helped finance the new venture. Sy, Benski and Leterrier are each represented by CAA. Leterrier is also represented by Entertainment 360, LBI, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern and UBBA in France. Sy is also represented by Agence Adéquat in France.

Benski previously co-founded and was CEO of film, TV, commercials and music video producer Pulse Films, before selling it to Vice Films and ultimately leaving the company in 2022. His credits include Cannes Jury Prize winner American Honey, series Gangs of London, and Bafta nominated Mogul Mowgli.

French director Leterrier recently directed Fast X and will next direct the 11th and final installment of the Fast And Furious franchise. His credits include the Transporter franchise, The Incredible Hulk, Clash Of The Titans, Now You See Me, and the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance and Lupin, starring Sy.

Sy recently starred in the third season of Lupin, and previously won a best actor César Award for his role in Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s, Intouchables (Untouchables). Coming up, he stars in John Woo’s remake of The Killer.

Carrousel said it aimed to be a home for talent—both emerging and established—looking to make passion projects, and that it would incorporate in-house marketing and communications for its projects and would embrace the convergence of media, including the role of brands in entertainment.

“By definition, a carrousel’s sole purpose is to entertain, no matter where the riders come from, no matter their age or background,” said Sy, Leterrier and Benski in a joint statement. “Additionally, the word carrousel is understood around the globe and associated with magical moments. Our Carrousel will have that same feel, with a modern approach to making global content in an artists-first environment.”