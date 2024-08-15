New York-based Wavelength, which co-financed TIFF world premiere On Swift Horses, has hired former Imagine Entertainment executive Caitlin Cleary as director of scripted development.

Based in Brooklyn, Cleary’s primary focus will be narrative features as she collaborates with president Joe Plummer and London-based managing director Dan Bowen to expand the company into the scripted space and branded entertainment.

Her arrival comes as the company founded by Jenifer Westphal builds a feature roster including On Swift Horses, Daniel Minahan’s adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel set in the 1950’s American West starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter that gets its world premiere as a Special Presentation in TIFF next month. Financiers include Ley Line and FirstGen.

Wavelength’s feature credits include 2023 Venice documentary Thank You Very Much, 2022 Tribeca selection Aisha, and 2020 Sundance entry Farewell Amor.

Cleary served as director of development and production at Imagine, where she spearheaded projects such as The Beanie Bubble at Apple TV+ with Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook, and Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell.

She was also involved in the early stages of script development on Ron Howard’s upcoming TIFF world premiere Eden with AGC Studios starring Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Jude Law.

Wavelength founder, CEO, and executive producer Westphal said Cleary’s “proven track record in developing captivating narratives across diverse formats, coupled with her expertise in branded content, aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future of the company”.

Cleary added, “I look forward to leveraging my experience in scripted development and branded content to elevate Wavelength’s position as a leader in the industry.”

The company is also behind Emmy-winners Art & Krimes By Krimes and Athlete A, as well as Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer, and Broadway musicals like Tony-winner The Outsiders, and The Who’s Tommy and Here Lies Love.