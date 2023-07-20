Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has grossed an estimated $2.4m from the first 10 international markets on Wednesday via Universal Pictures International.

The tentpole starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called “father of the atomic bomb”, earned $1.4m in France, $500,000 in Indonesia, $300,000 in Belgium, and $100,000 in Philippines.

There were opening day records for Nolan in Indonesia and Belgium. In other Wednesday debuts Egypt generated $74,000 and Iceland $31,000.

Oppenheimer will open in 78 markets over the weekend and was ready to open on Thursday in Australia, Mexico, Germany and Saudi Arabia, followed on Friday by the UK, Spain and India.

In the UK & Ireland the film will play on 1,700 screens including 52 IMAX screens (three of which are 70mm IMAX) and a further five 70mm sites.

Universal sources hailed “fantastic” pre-sales and said premium large formats represented a significant proportion of the total number of tickets sold.