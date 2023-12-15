Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 AACTA International Awards, just ahead of Barbie and Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts announced that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has secured six nominations – out of seven categories – while Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon received five nods apiece.

All three are up for best film alongside Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Bradley Cooper secured three nominations for Maestro including lead actor, screenplay and direction.

Cate Blanchett picked up her second nomination for her performance in Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy, as she is also recognised in the same category at the Australian-focused AACTAs, for which the nominations were revealed earlier this week.

The awards also recognise TV series with nominations led by Succession with five nods and The Last Of Us with three. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for best drama series.

The winners will be announced on February 10 at the 2024 AACTA Awards Group, set to be held on the Gold Coast in Queensland. It marks an in-person return for the international awards, which were handed out virtually last year.