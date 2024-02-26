Universal’s Oppenheimer won the top prize at Sunday’s (February 25) 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures follows Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards triumph in the cast category and cements Christopher Nolan’s global blockbuster as the one to beat at the Academy Awards come March 10.

The PGA is a reliable indicator of the eventual best picture Oscar winner, with 15 out of the last 23 PGA Darryl F. Zanuck Award winners going on to win the best picture Oscar.

Last season saw PGA winner Everything Everywhere All At Once repeat its triumph at the Academy Awards, while PGA animated feature winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio went on to win the Oscar.

This year the PGA honoured Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in the animated feature category. One week after its win at the Annies, Sony/Marvel’s acclaimed feature heads into the Oscars as the favourite.

The documentary prize went to Matthew Heineman’s American Symphony at Netflix, which is not among the Oscar nominees.

As expected, Succession, The Bear and Beef won top TV honours.

During the ceremony, the PGA announced plans to ensure health insurance benefits for qualified full-time film and TV producers.

The Guild has called on all production companies, including studios and streamers, to do by making contributions through the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan for eligible producers on qualifying productions, and for all other producers who cannot access benefits through an existing industry plan or union contract, including a direct payment line item in their production budgets for producers to purchase their own health insurance.

Blumhouse, Legendary, Macro and Berlanti Productions are the first companies to sign up to the initiative.

Select PGA Awards winners appear below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction

Anatomy OF A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones And The Six

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond The Sea

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Reality

Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome To Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance Of Shere Hite

The Mother Of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring The Circle (The Story Of Hipgnosis).