Universal’s Oppenheimer won the top prize at Sunday’s (February 25) 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures follows Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards triumph in the cast category and cements Christopher Nolan’s global blockbuster as the one to beat at the Academy Awards come March 10.
The PGA is a reliable indicator of the eventual best picture Oscar winner, with 15 out of the last 23 PGA Darryl F. Zanuck Award winners going on to win the best picture Oscar.
Last season saw PGA winner Everything Everywhere All At Once repeat its triumph at the Academy Awards, while PGA animated feature winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio went on to win the Oscar.
This year the PGA honoured Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in the animated feature category. One week after its win at the Annies, Sony/Marvel’s acclaimed feature heads into the Oscars as the favourite.
The documentary prize went to Matthew Heineman’s American Symphony at Netflix, which is not among the Oscar nominees.
As expected, Succession, The Bear and Beef won top TV honours.
During the ceremony, the PGA announced plans to ensure health insurance benefits for qualified full-time film and TV producers.
The Guild has called on all production companies, including studios and streamers, to do by making contributions through the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan for eligible producers on qualifying productions, and for all other producers who cannot access benefits through an existing industry plan or union contract, including a direct payment line item in their production budgets for producers to purchase their own health insurance.
Blumhouse, Legendary, Macro and Berlanti Productions are the first companies to sign up to the initiative.
Select PGA Awards winners appear below.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
American Fiction
Anatomy OF A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones And The Six
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond The Sea
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes
The 1619 Project
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome To Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
The Disappearance Of Shere Hite
The Mother Of All Lies
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Squaring The Circle (The Story Of Hipgnosis).
