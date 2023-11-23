UK-based publicity agency Organic has hired Nick Rylance for the role of client partner.

Rylance will take up the newly created role in early 2024, where he will focus on client services and agency growth.

He joins from ITV Studios where he served as head of film for eight years. Prior to that position, Rylance was a producer and director on ITV Breakfast across programmes such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

Caragh Cook, Organic’s managing director, said: “The breadth of experience Nick brings, from a long and successful career at ITV, along with the respect he has earned from the film industry community, makes him a very exciting addition to our team as we grow Organic’s capabilities and explore initiatives that keep us moving forward and evolving.”

Reporting to Organic’s general manager Tristan Woods-Scawen, Rylance will work closely with clients to support current services as well as develop new models and spearhead diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Earlier this year, Steven Moffett was also appointed Organic’s executive director of events and experiential as the publicity agency continues to expand its team.

Organic was first founded in 2006 and has offices in London, LA and Sydney.