Academy leadership said on the eve of the Oscar nominations that the 97th awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 2 will proceed as planned as firefighters continued to battle the devastating LA County wildfires.

Confirming what Academy sources have been messaging privately for over a week, CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a letter on Wednesday that the show will “celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires”.

The heads said, “[O]ur Oscars will be a celebration of connection and collaboration – honoring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking. We will highlight the transformative power of the teamwork that brings cinematic visions to life”.

On that note, there will be changes to the format. The “Fab 5” moments, where individual film artists recognise nominees is returning, while the best original song category will not feature live performances and instead focus on the artistry and personal reflections of the songwriters and their teams.

On Wednesday a new front opened in the weeks-long campaign against the conflagrations that have surrounded Los Angeles and already forced the Academy to postpone the nominations announcement two times. By Wednesday evening the Hughes Fire, some 45 miles north of Pasadena and fanned by the Santa Ana winds, had rapidly engulfed more than 9,200 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire. Thousands have evacuated their homes.

The Oscar nominations will be announced at 5.30am Pacific Time on Thursday. The full letter appears below.

