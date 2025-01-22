Academy leadership said on the eve of the Oscar nominations that the 97th awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 2 will proceed as planned as firefighters continued to battle the devastating LA County wildfires.
Confirming what Academy sources have been messaging privately for over a week, CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a letter on Wednesday that the show will “celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires”.
The heads said, “[O]ur Oscars will be a celebration of connection and collaboration – honoring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking. We will highlight the transformative power of the teamwork that brings cinematic visions to life”.
On that note, there will be changes to the format. The “Fab 5” moments, where individual film artists recognise nominees is returning, while the best original song category will not feature live performances and instead focus on the artistry and personal reflections of the songwriters and their teams.
On Wednesday a new front opened in the weeks-long campaign against the conflagrations that have surrounded Los Angeles and already forced the Academy to postpone the nominations announcement two times. By Wednesday evening the Hughes Fire, some 45 miles north of Pasadena and fanned by the Santa Ana winds, had rapidly engulfed more than 9,200 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire. Thousands have evacuated their homes.
The Oscar nominations will be announced at 5.30am Pacific Time on Thursday. The full letter appears below.
Dear Academy Members
Our deepest thanks to all of you for your compassion and support over the last few weeks. Our thoughts remain with those who were impacted by the recent Los Angeles-area wildfires. If you would like to join the Academy in supporting the ongoing relief efforts, please click here for a list of aid resources.
After continued consultation with ABC, our board, and other key stakeholders in the Los Angeles and film communities, planning continues for the 97th Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 2. This year’s Oscars will celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.
As a reminder, our 97th Oscars Nominations will be announced tomorrow, January 23, at 5:30am PT via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC’s Good Morning America, and ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. American Sign Language (ASL) services will be available on YouTube.
As a precursor to tomorrow’s announcement, we wanted to share a little bit about this year’s show. Hosted by the incredible Conan O’Brien, our 97th Oscars will be a celebration of connection and collaboration – honoring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking. We will highlight the transformative power of the teamwork that brings cinematic visions to life.
As part of this, we are thrilled to bring back our “Fab 5” moments, where individual film artists recognize nominees. Also, this year the Best Original Song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters. We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life. All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees.
And we will honor Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century. We will reflect on the recent events while highlighting the strength, creativity, and optimism that defines Los Angeles and our industry.
There is so much more in store, including powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future. We hope you will tune in tomorrow morning to watch the Nominations Announcement, and we greatly appreciate your ongoing commitment to the Academy and our film community. We are stronger together.
Bill Kramer and Janet Young
