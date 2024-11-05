Paris and Los Angeles-based Other Angle Pictures has scored further sales on its Jean Claude Van Damme-powered action comedy The Gardener (Le Jardinier) and released a first-look image.

The film has sold to Falcon for the Middle East, Films4U in Portugal, Spentzos in Greece, and Amazon Prime Video for Italy and Spain, joining previous sales to North America (Bluefox), France (Amazon), German-speaking territories (Plaion) and eastern Europe (Mediasquad).

Van Damme and Michaël Youn star in the film about a man who lands on the government’s blacklist and hatches an elaborate plan with his odd gardener to avoid being killed and protect his family.

Other Angle will hold a market premiere for David Charhon’s film at AFM in Las Vegas. The Gardener is produced by Sébastien Fechner at Rose Prods.