Other Angle Pictures has partnered with Universal Pictures International France and Focus Features to board Reda Kateb’s debut feature On the Edge (Sur Un Fil) and will kick off sales in Cannes for the title that will be released in cinemas by Universal Pictures International in France in 2024.

Kateb is a familiar face on French screens, nominated for the 2018 and 2020 Best Actor Cesars and winner of the Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Hippocrate. He currently stars in Elias Belkeddar’s Cannes Midnight Screening title The King of Algiers (Omar La Fraise). His first turn behind the camera stars Aloïse Sauvage (BPM (Beats Per Minute), The Specials), Philippe Rebbot (In The Move For Love) and Sara Giraudeau (Bloody Milk, The Bureau, The Sixth Child) and is produced by Pyramide Productions (The Eight Mountains, The Gravedigger’s Wife).

Kateb penned the script with Fadette Drouard that is loosely based on the book Le Rire Médecin – Journal du Docteur Girafe and tells the story of a young circus artist who discovers the world of professional clowns following an injury. She joins an association and heads to the hospital to join the group of healing humourists to try to bring joy to sick children, patients and their families.

Canal+ and Amazon Prime Video are also on board.

Other Angle’s Olivier Albou told Screen the film “has a lot of crossover potential, with both festival and commercial appeal. I am also grateful to Pyramide Productions and Universal Pictures for giving us the opportunity to work with them on that film and for the continued relationship.”