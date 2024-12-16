Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru has been set for release in mainland China on January 1.

Bona Film Group, one of China’s leading studios, will handle distribution of the family adventure feature in the territory. The studio released the previous instalment, Paddington 2, which grossed more than $30.4m (RMB200m) after opening in China on December 8, 2017, taking nearly double the first Paddington film’s gross.

China represented the third highest global box office takings for Paddington 2, following the US and UK.

The China release of the third film in the franchise will come six weeks ahead of the US, where Sony Pictures will open the title on February 14. Sony will also release the feature in further international territories, including Latin America on January 16.

Studiocanal will next open the film in Australia and New Zealand on January 1 before releasing in the Netherlands on January 23, Germany on January 30 and France on February 5.

Paddington In Peru has taken $37m in the UK, where it was released on November 8, placing it in the top 10 films of the year in the territory. It marked Studiocanal’s biggest ever opening weekend, taking $12.2m (£9.65m) over the three and ranking as the biggest UK film opening of the last three years.

Directed by Dougal Wilson, the film features an ensemble cast including Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman with both Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton returning as the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy. The story follows the adventurous bear as he returns to his home country of Peru to visit his aunt and embarks on an unexpected journey.