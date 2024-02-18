Activists calling for a ceasefire in Palestine have disrupted day four business at Berlin’s European Film Market.

A group called Palestine Direct Action unfurled banners from the first floor of the inside of the Gropius Bau venue, reading ‘Don’t shoot on stolen land’ and ‘Lights camera genocide’. The banners were locked onto the first floor railings then dropped down, as shown in the video below.

At the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market, activists demanding a ceasefire in Gaza unfurl banners and throw leaflets inside the Gropius-Bau venue pic.twitter.com/OPL6rm5uJo — Screen International (@Screendaily) February 18, 2024

Leaflets with a mocked-up ‘evacuation notice’ were also thrown into the hall from the balconies; the notice said ‘An occupying army requires you to vacate this space with immediate effect’.

Protestors also shouted chants including ‘Free, Free Palestine’ and ‘Stop the genocide’. Dozens of people inside the Gropius-Bau came away from their meetings to observe the protests, with many joining in with the chants and applauding the protestors.

Activists at Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market chant ‘Free, Free Palestine’ and ‘Stop The Genocide’ inside the Gropius-Bau venue pic.twitter.com/9nB1ReAZi3 — Screen International (@Screendaily) February 18, 2024

There were also protests outside the venue, with a group of around 20 protestors lying on the steps making an obstacle to those exiting the Gropius Bau, and holding a banner reading ‘Welcome to the red carpet’ in a bloodied font.

The protests both inside and outside the venue were cleared

The incident is the latest in a politics-focused festival in Berlin, after controversy over the invitation then dis-invitation of members of the right-wing Alternative fur Deutschland political party; then a tense jury press conference with multiple questions on political topics.