Dubai-based sales firm MAD World has closed a brace of sales on Thank You For Banking With Us, the feature directorial debut of Palestinian filmmaker.

The film, in which two sisters race against time to secure their father’s inheritance, has been acquired for Norway by Fidalgo Film Distribution and for Greece by Cinobo. MAD World, the international sales arm of Arab entertainment powerhouse MAD Solutions, said negotiations are ongoing in several other territories for the title.

Thank You For Banking With Us had its world premiere in competition at the BFI London Film Festival in October before receiving its MENA premiere at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, where it won the Golden Star for best Arab film.

It went on to win a Silver Alexander Award for best director at Greece’s Thessaloniki Film Festival, and best film at China’s Golden Rooster Awards. Last month, it won the Bader Award for best feature film at the Ajyal Film Festival.

The film centres on two sisters, played by Clara Khoury and Yasmine Al Massr. After discovering that their recently deceased father has left behind a substantial sum of money, they devise an elaborate scheme to abscond with the funds before their brother – who is legally entitled to half the inheritance under Islamic Sharia law – learns of their father’s death. The cast also includes Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum and Adam Khattar.

Filmed in Ramallah and Al-Birah, it is understood to have been the last feature shot in the West Bank, prior to the events of the ongoing conflict that began on October 7, 2023.

Producers are Hanna Atallah and Ronza Kamel of Palestine’s August Films with Roshanak Behesht Nedjad through her Berlin-based outfit In Good Company Films, and is co-produced by Egypt-based Lagoonie Film Production.