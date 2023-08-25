Paramount, Disney and Studiocanal are among the companies attending the UK’s Distributor Slate Days, a networking event for film distributors and exhibitors.

The two-day event will take place September 21-22 at The Ritzy in London’s Brixton. It is delivered by Film London in partnership with the Film Distributors’ Association (FDA) and support from Filmbankmedia, Comscore and Usheru.

The first day will see distributors present marketing and audience development plans for their upcoming titles while the second will be dedicated to one-to-one meetings between distributors, exhibitors and service providers.

The other 28 distributors presenting are Modern Films; Altitude; BFI Distribution; Curzon Film; 606 Distribution; Anime Limited; Aya Films; Bulldog Film Distribution; Conic; Dartmouth Films; Day For Night; Doc’n Roll Films; Dogwoof; Mubi; Munro Films; New Wave Films; Paramount; Parkland Entertainment; Picturehouse Entertainment; Sky; Sovereign; Studio Soho; Trinity CineAsia; Tull Stories; and Vertigo Releasing.

Registration for the event will close on September 13.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “Now more than ever it’s so important that we support and celebrate the UK’s cinemas, so I’m delighted to announce that Film London will host Distributor Slate Days, welcoming distributors and exhibitors from across the UK to forge stronger ties and explore new collaborative opportunities.

“With new independent distributors set to attend, alongside returning majors, we look forward to what promises to be an exciting and diverse programme.”