A zombie comedy-drama that reunites two stars of Parasite is being unveiled at the market by South Korea’s Contents Panda.

My Daughter Is A Zombie is based on a webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-chang and marks the second feature of director Pil Gam-sung after 2021’s Hostage: Missing Celebrity.

It stars Cho Jung-seok (Exit) as a father amid an outbreak who takes his infected daughter to a quiet seaside village and draws on his experience as a wild animal trainer to do the impossible – tame a zombie.

The film reunites stars Lee Jung-eun and Cho Yeo-jeong from Oscar-winner Parasite while the cast also includes Yoon Kyung-ho and Choi Yu-ri, who both starred in Alienoid.

It is produced by Studio N, a co-producer on several hit series including Sweet Home and films such as Unlocked, and is set for release this year.