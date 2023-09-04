Utopia has acquired US rights to Pascal Plante’s cyber thriller Red Rooms, which has also been picked up by distributor La Aventura in Spain.

Red Rooms world premiered in Karlovy Vary’s Crystal Globe competition in July and then had its North American premiere as the opening film of the Fantasia International Film Festival where it won five awards including best feature.

The film follows a tech-savvy overachiever who becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer.

Red Rooms is repped by Montreal-based movie distributor and aggregator H264 which launched a new sales division in June.

H264 has also agreed deals with distributors in Taiwan, Scandinavia, Romania and Hungary for the film.

Recent Utopia releases include Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider and Jane Shoenbrun’s We’re All Going To The World’s Fair.

Utopia head of content Danielle DiGiacomo said: “US audiences should brace themselves for the sheer brilliance of Red Rooms. Pascal Plante has created a disturbingly subversive serial killer film that Utopia can’t wait to see blow audiences’ minds.”

Red Rooms will have its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

Plante said: “Seeing how Utopia successfully handled bold films like Ali Abbasi’s Holy Spider and Jane Shoenbrun’s We’re All Going To The World’s Fair last year, the future looks bright for Red Rooms in the US. It is an honor to be featured in their limited stable of films. It is also thrilling to collaborate with the Spanish distributor La Aventura, whose previous entries include eclectic personal favourites like Personal Shopper, My Life As A Courgette and Berberian Sound Studio. In both cases: it is humbling to have Red Rooms in such great company.”