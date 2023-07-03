ESC Distribution has bought the rights for France, Belgium and Switzerland on Pascal Plante’s Karlovy Vary competition title Red Rooms.

The deal was agreed between Victor Lamoussière of ESC Distribution and Anick Poirier and Lorne Price of Sphere Films International shortly before the closure of the Montreal-based sales agent last month.

Red Rooms follows a tech-savvy overachiever who becomes obsessed with the high-profile trial of a serial killer. As reality blurs with her morbid fantasies, she goes down a dark path in search of the final piece in the puzzle, the missing video of a murdered 13-year-old girl.

Red Rooms is now sold internationally by the new world sales arm of Montreal-based distributor and aggregator H264, which launched this month with a focus on festival-driven, innovative films.

After its world premiere on July 4 in Karlovy Vary’s Crystal Globe competition, Red Rooms will have its North American premiere as the opening film of the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal which runs from July 20-August 9.

Lamoussière said: “ESC is honored to support and accompany the French release of Pascal Plante’s magnificent film. Carried by Juliette Gariépy’s hypnotizing and fascinating gaze, we were unanimously won over by this bewitchingly directed feature, skilfully blending trial film, thriller and genre film.”

Pascal Plante said: “The ESC Distribution team has been very vocal about their excitement with our film. That’s a great initial confidence boost for us, as we head into of our world premiere at KVIFF. We’re looking forward to working with them and to show Red Rooms on the big screen in European francophone territories in early 2024.”