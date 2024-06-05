Netflix has confirmed a Peaky Blinders film is going ahead with Tom Harper set to direct.

The untitled feature, which carries on from the BBC hit series, was originally confirmed by series creator Steven Knight back in March but now Netflix has officially greenlit the project which will be made in association with BBC Film.

Cillian Murphy is returning to star as the infamous Tommy Shelby and will produce the film alongside Knight, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley. Knight is also writing the script.

Production is set to begin later this year and will shoot at Knight’s own Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham.

Harper directed several episodes of Peaky Blinders’ first season while his other credits include Wild Rose, The Aeronauts and 2016 miniseries War & Peace.