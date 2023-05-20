Spain’s Pecado Films and Arcadia Motion Pictures, the producers respectively of Víctor Erice’s Cannes Premiere Close Your Eyes and Pablo Berger’s Special Screening Robot Dreams, are teaming for Is This The Enemy Speaking?, a tragi-comedy about celebrated Spanish comedian Miguel Gila.

Portugal’s Nu Boyana is co-producing the film that plans to shoot later this year in Bizkaia

The film will be directed by Alexis Morante, a music video director and short filmmaker. It will be his second feature following coming-of-age tale Oliver’s Universe.

“Gila is a key figure through which we can understand the Spanish and European culture of the 20th century,” said Sandra Tapia’s Arcadia Motion Pictures. “He is a universal character who will transcend borders and generations.”

Born in 1919, Gila’s life included a spell in prison and surviving a firing squad.

“Even in the worst of circumstances, Gila taught us that humour is our salvation,” said Pecado Films’ Jose Alba.